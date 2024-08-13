A 15-year-old girl disappeared 7 years ago. A Georgia man has now been arrested for her murder

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A lengthy cold case turns hot after deputies arrested a Georgia man accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Winneshiek County deputies arrested James David Bachmurski, 65, of Emanuel County, Ga. for the murder of Jade Marie Colvin, 15.

According to Iowa officials, Colvin was brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother in 2017, to live on Bachmurski’s farm in rural southern Winneshiek County, Iowa.

Two days later, Covin wasn’t seen or heard from again.

The US Marshal Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began investigating Colvin’s disappearance. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office also launched an investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a two-year multi-agency investigation, evidence led back to Bachmurski being responsible for the murder of Colvin.

Bachmurski was previously extradited from Emanuel County jail to Winneshiek County on a probation violation arrest warrant for gun crimes. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

Bachmurski remains behind bars in the Winneshiek County jail and is held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into Colvin’s death continues with more charges and arrests possible.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Some coyotes in metro Atlanta now have cameras on their collars

©2024 Cox Media Group