Atlanta company pulls free cannabis products promotion after Channel 2 Action News investigation

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based parking company is under fire for a controversial promotion giving away free cannabis products.

ParkMobile sent out emails offering a gift card that could be used at several places.

One of them is Five CBD, an online store that sells Delta 9 gummies and drinks that contain THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes you high.

“It is an odd combination there. So, it makes me wonder, you know, what’s the overarching intent behind that?” asked Atlanta driver Brian Legree.

He questioned the decision Atlanta-based ParkMobile, a parking payment app, made to team up with Five CBD, an online store that sells Delta 9 and CBD products.

“Perhaps a better partnership would be more fitting? Yeah, I don’t know, maybe like 10% off on your next oil change,” said Legree.

“I was hoping for something more known or usable, maybe groceries,” said Joey Morrin, an Atlanta driver.

Morrin agreed THC and driving should not mix.

“Maybe not combine it with something that you need your full attention and cognitive energy,” said Morrin.

“As a parent of two little girls, I am absolutely outraged,” said Luke Niforatos, the Executive Vice President of Smart Approaches to Marijuana or SAM, a nonprofit that promotes letting science guide marijuana policy.

“Why would ParkMobile be funding the purchase of any mind altering and addictive drug?” asked Niforatos.

SAM received a tip about the promotion giving a $50 gift card that can be used at a list of vendors, including Five CBD which sells THC products.

“Seltzers, chocolates. There’s Blue Raz, Red Raz, very focused on targeting children, very highly potent THC,” said Niforatos.

He and drivers who Channel 2 Action News spoke to expressed concern about drivers under the age of 21 who have the ParkMobile app using the gift card to buy these products.

Five CBD’s website only requires buyers to check a box stating that they are at least 21 years old.

“It is definitely a 21 and over type situation. I can see the concern,” said Legree.

Niforatos said it is especially concerning because of the toll THC can take on children and teens’ mental health.

“There’s a five-fold association with more schizophrenia cases and psychosis cases for people who use these new products,” said Niforatos.

SAM is calling for ParkMobile to pull the promotion.

After Channel 2 Action News reached out, ParkMobile did just that. The company sent this statement:

“We do not condone the use of any substances while operating a motorized vehicle in any capacity.

For background, Nift is a rewards program that partners with numerous companies to provide a large catalog of rewards from small businesses and retailers. Participants are able to select their reward via the Nift website. We do not work with the retailers directly as it is all done through Nift. It’s also important to note, we did not actively promote FiveCBD nor any other Nift rewards or retailers within our marketing content.

We have immediately worked with Nift, our rewards program partner and the campaign provider, to remove FiveCBD from the catalog of Nift rewards available to customers redeeming the ParkMobile gift card in order to help promote the health and safety of the public.

We care about our customers and their health and safety is a top priority.”

“They have a responsibility to send the right message to the people about what’s safe, about what is common sense. And they should not be promoting mind-altering and addictive substances,” said Niforatos.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Five CBD by email and phone but have not gotten a response yet.

SAM also wants ParkMobile to apologize and make a donation to an education campaign based on the harms of THC and driving.

