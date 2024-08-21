Exclusive: New bill limits Social Security claw backs following Channel 2 investigation

ATLANTA — Our company-wide investigation in partnership with KFF Health News into Social Security overpayments and efforts by the government to demand the money back from beneficiaries is leading to new action on Capitol Hill.

For nearly a year, we’ve told you how millions of people around the country are being told they owe the government money after the Social Security Administration mistakenly overpaid billions of dollars. Sometimes people are told they owe the money years or even decades after the mistake.

Now, there’s a new proposal in Congress meant to help.

The Protecting Americans from Social Security Clawback Act limits the time the agency can ask for the money back to three years.

Channel 2 Action News spoke exclusively with the bill’s sponsor in the House, Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH).

“What we’re saying is listen, if you couldn’t get your act together and notify these people within a three-year window, then you’re going to have to waive that,” said Carey. “Your network has done a very good job. Your reporting on this issue, notifying many members of Congress. We had many of these constituents reach out to our office about these overpayments. These are people that have been playing by the rules. They’ve been doing everything that they thought they were supposed to do.”

We told you how last year, the then-acting Head of SSA told Congress about one million people each year were impacted by overpayments but our reporting revealed the real number is actually double that.

RELATED STORIES:

Ginger Snowden previously told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray she got a bill from Social Security that dates back 40 years.

“And I just kept saying over and over again, you know, that I was 14 years old,” Snowden said.

“Through your actions and through your FOIA requests, you realized that that number was significantly lower than the number of people that were actually being targeted by these clawbacks,” Carey said.

Carey said he’s hoping the bill will improve the efficiency at the agency and ease the burden on millions of beneficiaries.

We asked Carey about what future actions should be taken to try to stop Social Security overpayments from happening in the first place.

“I think this is the first step and I do think we need to make sure that Social Security has the tools that they need to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” Carey said.

He said he has a Democratic co-sponsor of the bill in the House, Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH).

Carey said he’s hopeful for enough bipartisan support to eventually make it through both Chambers of Congress and be signed into law.

RELATED NEWS:

Social Security is changing its policies on overpayments

©2024 Cox Media Group