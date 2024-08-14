Man says friends scammed out of thousands of dollars after his Facebook is hacked

ATLANTA — A Cobb County man said his Facebook page was hacked in order to scam people out of money, and he can’t get Facebook to take action.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray talked to Kerry Jackson, who said that two more of his friends sent money to the scammer just today. One friend sent $1,500 for a Toyota Camry the friend thought Jackson was trying to sell.

On Facebook, Jackson appears to be helping an uncle sell some high-priced items like cars, trucks, a water slide and a hot tub. But while it is Jackson’s Facebook page, it isn’t him “selling” the items.

“I got a text from my friend in Mississippi saying, ‘How large is the hot tub you’re selling?’ And I don’t have a hot tub. What is this? He said, ‘I think you’ve been hacked,’” Jackson said.

Jackson realized he’d been hacked back in July almost immediately.

“I tried to log in. I was blocked,” Jackson said. “My password is no longer valid.”

Jackson reported the issue to Facebook and followed their instructions, uploading a driver’s license to prove his identity.

“The notification said that they’ll get back with me within 48 hours. It has now been two and a half weeks since that happened,” Jackson said.

In that time, Jackson’s friend, Yale Wall, fell for the scam and lost cash to the imposter.

Wall saw the post from his home in Indianapolis and messaged the person he thought was his friend, Jackson.

“Because Kerry is such a great guy and people trust him, they’re willing to trust whatever’s on his Facebook,” Wall said.

Earlier this month, a similar thing happened on a Dunwoody Facebook group. Someone hacked a group member and was offering fake Taylor Swift concerts.

Jackson said more than a dozen of his Facebook friends have reported the fraud, only to get a message that the posts don’t “go against our community standards.”

“They are committing fraud. They’re committing a crime pretending to be me,” Jackson said.

Jackson is concerned about why it is taking so long to fix the issue.

Gray tried to ask Facebook that question, but so far, the company hasn’t responded to his request for comment.

A new post by the scammer was just posted on Wednesday.

Consumer advocates say everyone on Facebook needs a strong password that is at least eight characters long with multiple characters. You should also change your password regularly. You can also enable two-factor authentication and make sure your profile is private.

You can also have an identity theft protection company monitor your personal information and alert you if something is wrong.

