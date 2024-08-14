Man pleads guilty in I-85 chase, crash that killed GSP trooper

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has pleaded guilty in a chase and crash that killed a Georgia State trooper on Interstate 85 earlier this year.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar, 28, died while working for Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 28. GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcyclist on the run on when his patrol car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

Police arrested and charged Gerson Danil Ayala Rodriguez in Cenescar’s death. On Wednesday, Gwinnett County Superior Court confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Ayala-Rodriguez agreed to a plea deal.

Judge Tracey Mason sentenced Cenescar to 22 years in prison with 17 to serve.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

GSP trooper killed in the line of duty remembered during processional GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcycle driver on the run-on Interstate 85 when his car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

©2024 Cox Media Group