Georgia State Trooper killed in the line of duty identified

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has identified the trooper killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, on Sunday, the trooper identified as Jimmy Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said Cenescar’s patrol car left the roadway and hit an embankment.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live in Gwinnett County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where all lanes finally reopened after the crash on Interstate 85 by exit 111.

First responders came to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.

Cenescar was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he passed away.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the trooper’s death, referring to Cenescar as “Georgia’s finest.”

Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of Georgia’s finest. This is the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones mourning this loss and all law enforcement tonight as they serve their fellow Georgians. https://t.co/xw3CqRSwyL — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 29, 2024

Cenescar has been with the Georgia Department of Public Safety since January 2023 and was a graduate of the 114th Trooper School.

The department is asking that you keep the trooper’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.

