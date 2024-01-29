Georgia State Trooper killed in line of duty after vehicle crash, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a State Trooper died in the line of duty.

GDPS said it happened on Sunday evening after a patrol vehicle crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GDPS posted the news of the loss on social media Sunday night.

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted about the trooper’s death, referring to the trooper as “Georgia’s finest.”

Marty, the girls, and I are truly heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of Georgia’s finest. This is the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones mourning this loss and all law enforcement tonight as they serve their fellow Georgians. https://t.co/xw3CqRSwyL — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 29, 2024

Details are limited.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for more information but no other details have been released.

The identity of the trooper and the location of the crash have not been confirmed at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

17-year-old dies after being shot in Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group