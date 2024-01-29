Gwinnett County

Georgia State Trooper killed in line of duty after vehicle crash, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a State Trooper died in the line of duty.

GDPS said it happened on Sunday evening after a patrol vehicle crash.

GDPS posted the news of the loss on social media Sunday night.

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted about the trooper’s death, referring to the trooper as “Georgia’s finest.”

Details are limited.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for more information but no other details have been released.

The identity of the trooper and the location of the crash have not been confirmed at this time.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

