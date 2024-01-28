Hundreds of DeKalb residents left in the dark after large tree takes out power lines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to restore power to residents in DeKalb County after a tree damaged power lines.

Georgia Power told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a tree that took out power lines on Columbia Parkway and Boring Road in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the outage map, the highest number of customers affected by the outage was, at one point, nearly 1,500 people.

It is unclear when the lines will be repaired.

Neighbors told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that at around 6 a.m., they heard a loud crash followed by the power shutting off.

TRENDING STORIES:

The road will remain closed as crews continue to work to repair the live wires.

For the latest on this outage, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

The 184 Melody taking steps to end homelessness in Atlanta Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city leaders Friday for the opening of "The Melody."

©2023 Cox Media Group