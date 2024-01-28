Woman arrested after firing gun outside of ex boyfriend’s home during dispute, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot outside an ex-boyfriend’s home during a dispute, according to deputies.
On Tuesday, Hall deputies responded to a dispute call at a home on the 4000 block of Heidi Lane in Gainesville.
A woman identified as 24-year-old Jade Taylor Arroyo was on the front porch of her former boyfriend’s home when she shot and fired a gun, yelling for him to let her in.
Deputies attempted to speak with Arroyo for 20 minutes before she kicked the firearm, deputies said.
Arroyo was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance, before being taken to the hospital.
- Aroyo is being charged with the following misdemeanors:
- Discharging a firearm while under the influence
- Discharging a firearm on/near public highway
- Reckless conduct
- Disorderly conduct
- Obstruction of officer
- Stalking under the Family Violence Act
- Public drunkenness
- Criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act
- Deputies also cited her for improper parking.
