Woman arrested after firing gun outside of ex boyfriend’s home during dispute, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot outside an ex-boyfriend’s home during a dispute, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, Hall deputies responded to a dispute call at a home on the 4000 block of Heidi Lane in Gainesville.

A woman identified as 24-year-old Jade Taylor Arroyo was on the front porch of her former boyfriend’s home when she shot and fired a gun, yelling for him to let her in.

Deputies attempted to speak with Arroyo for 20 minutes before she kicked the firearm, deputies said.

Arroyo was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance, before being taken to the hospital.

Aroyo is being charged with the following misdemeanors:

Discharging a firearm while under the influence

Discharging a firearm on/near public highway

Reckless conduct

Disorderly conduct

Obstruction of officer

Stalking under the Family Violence Act

Public drunkenness

Criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act

Deputies also cited her for improper parking.

