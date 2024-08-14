Teen told GA deputies he bought fake weed on Temu after they offered him a free ride

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Looking to beat the heat? A Georgia sheriff’s office says if you’re offered a free ride you may want to call a taxi if you have anything illegal on you.

Jones County Corp. Sullivan and Dep. Ren noticed a teen boy walking south of Highway 49. The sheriff’s office said that due to the hot weather and heat advisory, they offered the teen a ride.

Deputies said he accepted the offer and told them that he lived in Bibb County.

According to officials, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a pat down search is required for any individual getting into the back seat of a patrol car.

Jones County deputies said they smelled marijuana and asked the teen about the smell. The teen told deputies it was fake marijuana that he purchased from Temu.

The teen then resisted arrest and was later handcuffed and placed in the patrol car.

The teen refused to give his name, but later provided it and told deputies that he was 14.

The teen’s mother was called and told deputies that she had been looking for him. The 14-year-old was released to his mother but deputies kept the ¾ of a pound of real marijuana in their evidence lockup.

“There are times you just can’t trust what you purchase on the internet, folks. Maybe a taxi would have been a better ride,” the sheriff’s office said.

