Firefighters pull man, dog from burning Gwinnett home as first floor collapses during rescue

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters are being hailed as heroes after they saved a man and his dog from a fully engulfed house fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the house along River Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

A woman called 911 saying that her brother was trapped inside the burning house.

As firefighters searched for the man, they said part of the first floor collapsed, but they were able to get the man and the family’s dog out to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

