Man found shot in back seat of car in SE Atlanta dies on way to hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near 700 Eloise Street SE.

While they were heading to that address, they found a man in the back seat of a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until Grady EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

The man died from his injuries during the trip to the hospital.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

Their investigation is active and ongoing.

