At least 96 Georgia teens and children have been shot to death this year

ATLANTA — At least 96 Georgia teens and children have been lost to gun violence so far in 2023. The youngest victim was just six months old.

Georgia teenagers have been the victims of gun violence on a near-daily basis in 2023. In addition to teens and children who were killed, dozens more have been injured by gunfire since the beginning of the year.

Channel 2 Action News has spoken to the families of multiple victims in metro Atlanta, who are all now grappling with the unimaginable loss of a child. Many parents have told us that gun violence needs to stop.

Here are some of their stories:

Sept. 2

A 17-year-old boy who was being chased by officers shot and killed a police K-9 before Clayton County police shot him to death. He’s been identified as Stephon Ford. The K-9 officer was identified as a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Waro.

A 19-year-old Albany man was shot multiple times in front of his apartment and died at the scene. He’s been identified as Kemorion Peterson, according to WALB.

August 30

A 6-month-old baby was shot to death in what police called a “targeted shooting” at an apartment complex in Atlanta. Two other adults were also injured. Authorities say there were at least two shooters. The victims have not been identified.

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in his aunt’s car outside a baseball field after he was shot multiple times in Columbus, according to WTVM. The Muscogee County Coroner identified him as Dayton Willis. It’s unclear if the suspects have been identified.

August 27

A 16-year-old Griffin boy was found shot to death along with his 23-year-old sister on the side of I-85/985 in Gwinnett County. Juan Angel Montes and Rosario Montes had both been shot to death, police said. There was no vehicle at the scene. Police are still working to determine who killed the siblings.

A 14-year-old girl was shot to death inside a Valdosta home, according to WALB. Police said the teen was in a bedroom with four other teens and two guns when one of the guns went off. An 18-year-old, Jayden McCutchin, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. A 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were all also charged in connection to the girl’s death.

The teen who was killed has not been identified.

August 26

A 19-year-old woman was shot to death in a home in Wrens, according to WRDW. She’s been identified as Khia Shields. So far, investigators have not identified the shooter.

August 21

A 19-year-old former Waffle House employee was shot to death while eating some food outside the restaurant. Police said a man in a ski mask walked up, started beating him, then shot him, police said.

He’s been identified as Bernard Williams.

DeKalb County police say officers located and arrested Walter Hopson, 18, and Tyjere Bey-Robinson, 17, on Thursday for the armed robbery and murder of Williams.

In Savannah, 19-year-old Madrell Reynolds was shot to death in Savannah. Police have arrested Karon Shields on murder charges, according to WTOC. Police did not release a motive.

August 20

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Statesboro, according to WSAV.com. He was identified as Jabari Walker. Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

August 12

An 18-year-old was shot to death in a southwest Atlanta parking lot around 3:30 a.m. The victim, who was shot multiple times, was identified as Luis Salgado. The shooting is still under investigation.

August 6

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death at the Cobblestone Landing Apartments in Cobb County. He has been identified as Tayshawn Omari Dean, of Kennesaw. Police have arrested 22-year-old Lorenz McNeill on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

August 2

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times after an argument off Roy Parks Road, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Paul Statham was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and taken to the hospital. Police said they think Statham arrived at the victim’s house and shot him. Another person at the home then shot Statham to death. No one has been charged.

In Thomas County, a 19-year-old was shot and killed by drug squad agents after he led them on a chase and then pulled a gun, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Alfred Cole was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Cole was not the initial target of the drug squad’s investigation, but agents saw him driving erratically and tried to perform a traffic stop. After Cole was shot, agents determined his gun had been reported as stolen.

August 1

A 17-year-old was shot to death in Augusta, according to WJBF. Police identified him as Juanya Holliman. It’s unclear if the suspects have been identified.

In Cairo, an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died, according to WCTV. He’s been identified as Jaylin Evans, according to WALB.

The GBI identified 17-year-old Jakavian Jamel Cotton as the shooter and arrested him. He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

July 30

Covington police said another 15-year-old boy was shot to death early Monday morning at the Covington Housing Authority. Police said they don’t believe the two shootings, which happened just a day apart, are related. The victim was not identified.

July 29

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Covington on Saturday around 4 a.m. at the Covington Housing Authority, according to the Rockdale Newton Citizen. His identity has not been released. Covington police arrested 29-year-old Tamyious Stanley.

July 23

An 18-year-old man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County. He’s been identified as Andres David Buitrago Castillo. Two teenagers were arrested and charged in his death on August 4. They’ve been identified as 16-year-old Salvador Ruiz Gonzalez and 15-year-old Andy Antonio-Herrera.

July 17

A 19-year-old woman was kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Fayette County. Police said the woman was at her job at a Wingstop when Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, came into the restaurant and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Police say that Hopkins eventually sped off from officers near Banks Road and the chase went into Clayton County, where he pulled into Lovejoy High School.

Fayetteville police said their officers did a PIT maneuver to end the chase and they heard several gunshots fired inside the car. They said Hopkins also fired shots at the officers’ cars.

Hopkins and the victim stayed inside the Camaro as officers took cover and gave commands to Hopkins to exit the car. Deputies were able to fire an irritant into the Camaro from a safe distance and take Hopkins into custody.

Officers and deputies found the 19-year-old woman dead with several gunshot wounds. Her name has not been released.

In Savannah, a 15-year-old was shot to death, according to WJCL. The shooting happened around 11 pm. on West Montgomery Cross Road. Officers arrested 18-year-old Anthony Geiger and charged him with aggravated assault. They said they also expect him to be charged with murder.

The victim’s name has not been released.

July 15

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death while he was at his job at a DeKalb County IHOP. Police said their initial information indicated that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been ‘engaged in an ongoing dispute’.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Johnson.

July 12

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Augusta, according to WRDW. The coroner identified him as Jabari Webb. He’s the third 15-year-old boy shot to death in Augusta this year.

July 7

A 16-year-old Muscogee County boy was shot to death in Columbus, according to WRBL.com. Bobby Lyons was shot multiple times at the Arbor Pointe Apartments. It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified.

July 6

A 10-year-old Clayton County boy was killed when his mother was unloading her handgun and it went off. The bullet went through the wall into the child’s room, hitting and killing him. His identity has not been released. His mother, Brittany Parks, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children in the second degree and reckless conduct.

July 4

A 19-year-old was found lying face-down with a gunshot wound in Warner Robins. Ormand Humphrey was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police said they believe he was shot inside a vehicle, according to WGXA.com.

July 1

A 4-year-old girl who shot herself with her father’s unattended gun in May has died from her injuries. Phoenix Daniels got ahold of her father’s gun while he went to take a phone call in Grovetown on May 29. She died July 1. Her father is facing numerous charges.

June 29

Jamarious Deante Smith, 16, was shot to death in a Clayton County park. Friday, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with his mother, who said he left to go to the park with some friends she didn’t approve of.

“I tried to get him to stay, but he just left and that was the last time I saw my son,” said Pumpkin Smith.

June 26

A 19-year-old man died after someone shot into a car he was a passenger in on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County. Police said the shooter sat in the passenger side window and fired, then made a U-turn and fired again. Demario Hollis was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

June 24

A 19-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Atlanta apartment complex on Hank Aaron Drive. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Shanorria Wyche. No one has been arrested and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.,

Another 19-year-old woman was shot to death at a mobile home park in Paulding County. Deputies are still searching for the shooter, who they say is armed and dangerous.

June 23

An 18-year-old man was shot to death in a church parking lot in Griffin, according to the Griffin Daily News. He’s been identified as Dallas Johnson. Karmello Miller, 18, was charged in his death and with eight counts of entering auto, among other charges.

June 19

A young man was shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex during a vigil for two teens killed in the same apartment complex last year. 18-year-old Quentyn Burgess was killed. 19-year-old Kobe McCary was shot in the elbow and survived.

June 15

19-year-old Brian Arnold-Causey was shot at Lenora Park in Gwinnett County around 10:30 p.m. Someone dropped him off at a fire station, where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

June 13

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Brunswick, Georgia. Mykal Ellis was found unresponsive in the road, according to WTOC.com. The investigation is ongoing.

June 10

A man and a teenage boy, identified as 22-year-old Deonta Brown and 15-year-old Mario Favors, were both shot to death in southwest Atlanta. Another teen, an 18-year-old who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

Shoun Nai Gene Bilal, 18, was arrested in the murders in July.

June 3

A 9-year-old East Point boy was shot to death while visiting friends. King’Javier Black has been identified by his family as the victim. Police have not released any information about how he was shot or if they have identified the shooter.

June 1

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside a Get-N-Go convenience store in Augusta, according to WRDW. The child has been identified as Jordan Gaynor.

Three men have been arrested in Gaynor’s death.

May 31

Four people have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was killed in Douglas County. Brian Brown, of Powder Springs, was shot in the Bill Arp area on May 30. Four people have been arrested in his death.

Zayden Cooper, 17; Angel Hernandez, 21; Giovanni Omedeo, 20; and Douglas Omedeo, 20 have all been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

May 29

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in Covington. Ja’quavious Lackey was taken to the hospital, where he died. Jacarie Justice, 20, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Another 19-year-old man, Amari Williams, was found shot to death in his car in Augusta, according to WRDW.

May 28

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the face in Cobb County. The shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. off of Quiet Creek Court. The boy has not been identified. It’s unclear if police have identified a shooter.

May 27

A 16-year-old girl was one of two teens shot outside Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bre’Asia Powell was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured. According to the investigation, the incident stemmed from a confrontation at a graduation party earlier that night.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in LaGrange around 12:30 a.m. over Memorial Day weekend. He has been identified as Monatvious Gunn, according to WTVM. A 16-year-old was taken into custody.

May 22

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed and another man was critically injured in a shooting around 11 p.m. Monday night outside of an Atlanta business. The victim’s grandmother identified him as Dominque McKibbins, who just turned 18 years old.

“A sweet, kind-hearted person,” Joann McKibbins. “His heart is so pure, that’s all I know about my grandson.”

A 14-year-old boy walking down the street with his bookbag was shot and killed after school in Columbus, according to WTVM. A witness said Jayden Tate tried to run to safety but collapsed. A good Samaritan picked him up and took him to a nearby fire station, where he died.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death on the sidewalk in Bibb County. His mother identified him to Macon.com as Derrick Putmon. Police are still working to determine who shot him.

May 20

A 17-year-old boy shot in Washington Park died nine days later. Devon Mitchell was wounded outside the Washington Park Natatorium on May 11. He was one of four children. His killer has not been caught.

May 17

A 19-year-old man was killed in an apparent home invasion in Acworth. Adain Shaw was killed at the Walden Ridge Apartments. The shooter has not been identified or caught.

Shaw’s mother, Ashley Senger, posted about the death of her oldest child on Facebook, writing:

“I’d give anything to have traded places with him last night when he was shot to death. He was 19. He will never have married. Had children. Bought his first home... I love you and will never stop loving you, until I take my last breath.”

May 16

Caleb Demond Thomas, 19, was shot to death in Bartow County. Two teens, 19-year-old Dayton Owen and 15-year-old Drysten Owen, of Smyrna, were taken into custody on murder charges.

April 30

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death on a MARTA platform in East Point. Jaylan Major was in tenth grade and was on his way to work at a restaurant at Atlanta’s airport when he was killed.

Two other teens have been charged in his death. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 and voluntary manslaughter.

An 18-year-old has been charged with simple battery and involuntary manslaughter. The shooters have been identified because they are juveniles.

April 28

Two people were shot on Panthersville Road, leaving one dead. the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Tayshawn Foston. On July 13, the suspect in his murder, 18-year-old Shuntrez Giles, was arrested in DeKalb County after an hours-long SWAT standoff with police.

April 20

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Jalen Curtis was shot to death at the Flipper Temple Apartments. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Curtis’ aunt, who remembered her nephew as a hard worker.

April 17

A 2-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself in the face in LaGrange. Police have identified the child as Ayden King.

At the time of the shooting, police say the child’s mother, grandmother, and siblings were in the home and that the gun belonged to the child’s mother.

“It was in a location that was believed to be secure. However, that location turned out not to be secure, and the child was able to get hold of the gun and accidentally shoot himself,” Cavender said

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment in Statesboro, according to WTOC.com. Camera Anderson was shot around 7:45 p.m. at Cambridge at the Pines apartments. It was the fifth shooting at the complex in a week.

April 16

A 17-year-old girl from Bulloch County was shot and killed after a handgun went off while a man was trying to teach her how to use it. Kelsey McDuffie was able to save several lives through organ donation. It’s unclear if the man who was holding the gun at the time of the accident, Adan Keelin, will face any charges.

April 13

Calvin Anton McDowell, 19, was found shot to death outside a home in southwest Atlanta around 12:22 a.m. The suspects have not been identified.

April 8

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death after a car drove by his home and fired bullets inside, according to the Macon Telegraph. Ozias Gore was filling up a glass of water in the kitchen when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged in his death.

April 7

An 18-year-old Fayette County man was shot to death by his girlfriend’s brother after the two got into a fight. Jeremiah McCrae was from Newnan.

Investigators said McCrae had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend’s brother. That’s when deputies said he went and got an AR-15-style weapon to confront the brother.

Deputies said the brother had his own gun and shot McCrae. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the shooter at this point.

April 6

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Augusta, according to the Augusta Chronicle. Zaire Person was identified as the victim. Investigators said there was a large party involving minors when the shooting broke out.

March 31

Jada Brown, 18, was shot and killed in a parking lot in Valdosta. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Hodges, was found dead nearby of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Valdosta Daily Times.

Keshawn Davinel Hunt, 17, was shot to death in Albany. His mother said he was an innocent bystander in a GoFundMe set up to help with his funeral expenses.

“Keshawn was smart, caring, full of love and had one of the biggest heart ever,” she wrote.

March 28

Buddy Brown, 13, was shot to death while picking up a Door Dash delivery in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW they responded to Richmond Summit Apartment, located at 744 Broad Street in Augusta, Tuesday morning around 3:07 a.m. Brown was a seventh-grader.

March 20:

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a domestic violence shooting in Rockdale County. Joy Gray and her parents, Tamikio Gray and Corey DeShawn Gray. were all shot to death by her 21-year-old brother, Jailon Gray, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe an argument inside the home led to the shooting. Deputies said they found only one gun at the scene.

March 19

A man is accused of shooting a 19-year-old to death in Augusta, deputies said.

On Sunday, around 1:20 a.m., Richmond County deputies were called to the McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a teen, later identified as Da’Quantavious Proctor,19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later that day, deputies found and arrested Xavier Hatcher, 23, for the murder of Proctor.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

March 18

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Albany, according to WALB.com. Claudarius Ceasar was found shot to death on around 1:20 a.m.

Police said Michael Jerome Jackson, 23, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.

March 14

11-year-old Asijah Love Jones was shot and killed when a stray bullet intended for someone else flew through her bedroom window, deputies said. Kionta Jahuan Parks, 21, was arrested a month later and charged with murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts, as well as numerous violations of Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism Act.

March 9

A 16-year-old boy was one of two people shot and shot and killed outside of a home in Dekalb County. The other victim was 22 years old. Neither victim has been identified.

March 8:

An 18-year-old was shot in Savannah and died days later, according to WSAV-TV. Savannah police responded to reports of a shooting on March 5 on East 55th Street. Nazentea Phillips died on March 8. So far, no one has been charged.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Morgan, Georgia in Madison County, according to the Morgan County Citizen. Police identified the victim as Kingsly Gibbs. A second teen, 17-year-old Imunn Sanford, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear what lead to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

March 6:

A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in his own bed on Monday morning after someone opened fire on his home as he slept, according to WMAZ. Sheriff Bill Massee identified him as Damarion Byrd. Felony murder warrants were obtained for 39-year-old Rodracius Demaris Stephens of Milledgeville. He was arrested and taken to jail.

March 4:

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot and killed when someone opened fire outside of a “Sweet 16″ birthday party in Douglasville. Ajanaye Hill and Samuel Moon were both running from the scene when they were killed.

On the same day in Troup County, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death outside of a LaGrange skate park. Nasir Truitt suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. According to police, motive appears to be an argument between two groups of people, leading to multiple shots being fired.

Family members say Truitt was a good kid and are still trying to wrap their minds around why another teen would kill him.

“As you can imagine, my family and I are beyond devastated and have more questions than answers. Of which no question or answer will bring Nasir back,” the teen’s cousin Yormica Truitt-Jordan wrote in social media posts.

“He was a good kid. He never bothered anyone. This all seems so surreal and I’m not exactly sure how things with me or my family will go back to ‘normal’.”

March 2:

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death while he attempted to rob a home in Hawkinsville, police said. A person inside shot the teen, who has not been identified.

March 1

A 2-year-old girl died after she was shot by another child with a pellet gun in Habersham County. The child was identified as Jaylea Hutchinson, 2. Deputies said the shooting appeared to be a tragic accident. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death behind an abandoned home in Gwinnett County. Police said the family of Jose Daniel Martinez reported the teen missing Wednesday morning. He was found shot to death at a home on Paden Mill Trail that afternoon. Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn in connection to Martinez’s death.

Feb. 23:

Keymarion Manor, 19, was shot to death in Macon on Feb. 23, according to the Macon Telegraph. He had been charged in connection to a 2020 murder and was awaiting trial.

Feb. 21:

A 15-year-old girl was shot to death in her bed in Peachtree City. Police said Madison Gesswein’s body was found by her mother. Three teens have been arrested in connection to her death. Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis have all been arrested and charged with murder. Brown’s father was found dead of a gunshot wound just days earlier.

Feb. 19

A 15-year-old boy, Leonardo “Kent” Luke was shot and killed in Columbus, according to WTVM. Authorities suspect foul play, but haven’t identified any suspects.

Feb. 18:

A 19-year-old man was killed along with his mother and father at a motel in Columbus. Michael Carter, Jr. and his father, Michael Carter, Sr., both were pronounced dead at the scene. Tonya Carter, 50, died days later. Police told WTVM that the Carters were married for decades and Michael Carter Jr. was their son. A 4-year-old boy who was identified as their grandson was also injured in the shooting.

Feb. 16

Da’Marcus Faison, 16, was shot and killed in Columbus, according to WRBL. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Feb. 14

A 13-year-old boy was shot to death in front of his father outside a home in Norcross. Family members told Channel 2 Action News that Jaeden Travis was being harassed by a group of teens that showed up to his house that day. He ran outside to confront them with a pellet gun and was shot to death, police said. No one has been charged with murder in Travis’ death.

Feb. 7

Zykeivion Porter, 19, was shot to death in Moultrie, according to the Moultrie Observer. Another 19-year-old man, Jason Ho, was arrested in his death.

Feb. 4

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the back in Troup County. Quendarrious Woodyard died days later. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Feb. 2:

An 18-year-old man was shot to death during a home invasion in Baldwin County. Syee Devon Havior was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. According to investigators, multiple people went to Havior’s home just after midnight, and one opened fire when they arrived. It is unclear if Havior knew the people who came to the home.

Feb. 1:

A 15-year-old boy was killed in northwest Atlanta after an argument. He’s been identified as Lloyd Foster A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting but survived.

Jan. 28:

A 13-year-old girl who lived in Jefferson County was pronounced dead days after she was shot in her grandparent’s home, according to WJBF. A’Rhianna Moye was shot in the neck at a home in Louisville on Jan. 12. Her 17-year-old brother, Anthony Maurice Mincey, was charged with 2nd degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jan. 20

An Athens man shot a Jefferson teen multiple times before dumping his body, according to the Classic City News. He’s been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Wick.

Willie Tremaine Nickholas Evans, 27, was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jan 21:

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed outside of a popular skating rink. Police said Deshon DuBose was shot outside Cascade Family Skating. Atlanta police later released surveillance video of the people they believe may know what happened to DuBose.

Jan. 10

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Macon on Jan. 10, according to the Macon Telegraph. Officers arrested 57-year-old Algie Bryant and charged him with murder. The teen was identified as Ashton Nikolas Roberts.

Jan. 9:

An 18-year-old boy was shot as he walked out of a gas station in DeKalb County. The teen’s mother says her son, Akhir Muhammad, was killed in an attempted robbery. She said her son worked in valet parking, but was studying to become a general electrician.

Jan. 7

A teenager was killed in a shooting at the Spring Creek Village Apartments in Columbus. He was identified as 17-year-old Giancarlos Rivera.

“He wanted to be a music artist and was always listening and singing out loud with the music even if he didn’t always know the lyrics,” his brother wrote in a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. “He was a bright light in this world that shined everywhere he went and was the biggest hearted person I know.”

Jan. 3

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Clayton County. A 17-year-old has been arrested in the death of Quinton Morris.

Jan. 1

A 19-year-old woman was shot to death on New Year’s Day in DeKalb County. Police identified the victim as Jayce Pirtle. Malachi Coleman was arrested on murder charges. He was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

