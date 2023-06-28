‘Armed and dangerous’ man with identical twin wanted in murder of 18-year-old woman, deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was murdered at a mobile home community on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the Nebo Ridge Estates around 9 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman shot inside a home no Barbee Path. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. She’s been identified as Katherine Maline Castillo Martinez.

Detectives determined that a fight happened inside the house involving several people.

Detectives have secured warrants for the arrest of Devon Michael Gandy, 19, of Dallas, on murder charges.

The United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division are actively looking for Gandy, who they say is armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Gandy has an identical twin brother that was not involved in the incident.

More suspects and charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may have information regarding Gandy’s whereabouts, or any information about the shooting is asked to come forward immediately. Tipsters can call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

Castillo Martinez is one of at least 65 teens and children who have been shot to death since across Georgia in 2023.

