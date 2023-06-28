Wrong way driver in Cadillac kills 2 people on GA 400, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 21-year-old Roswell man faces homicide charges after police said he drove the wrong way on GA 400, resulting in the death of two people on Tuesday morning.

Dahmir Rivera, a 21-year-old resident of Roswell, faces charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses in connection with the crash.

Police said Rivera entered GA 400 Northbound in his Cadillac, traveling in the wrong direction when he collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra traveling in the far right lane, killing 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar.

Williams and Mezouar were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Rivera sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

He was then taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on two charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and wrong-way driving.

Police are continuing to investigate and said more charges could be on the way.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning provided live updates as the crash backed up traffic for hours Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

