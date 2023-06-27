Child’s mummified body found in closet, DeKalb neighbors say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a mummified body was found in a closet at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors at the Hidden Valley Apartments, who said they heard that it was the body of a child, but police have not confirmed that.

Video sent to Channel 2 Action News does appear to show a body in a closet with a purse on top of it and debris surrounding it. The person’s gender and age are unclear. The video is too graphic to show.

The door to the apartment was boarded up on Tuesday and there was crime scene tape strung up outside.

We’re hearing from spooked neighbors, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

