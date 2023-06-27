SUV swallowed up in hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has crews headed to the scene where an SUV has been swallowed up in a hole in midtown.
Photos from a Channel 2 Action News viewer show the front end of an SUV in a hole in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue.
The hole is right in front of Torched Hop Brewery and near Mary Mac’s restaurant.
NewsChopper 2 has headed to the scene in the air and we have a reporter and photographer headed that way on the ground.
