SUV swallowed up in hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has crews headed to the scene where an SUV has been swallowed up in a hole in midtown.

Photos from a Channel 2 Action News viewer show the front end of an SUV in a hole in the middle of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The hole is right in front of Torched Hop Brewery and near Mary Mac’s restaurant.

NewsChopper 2 has headed to the scene in the air and we have a reporter and photographer headed that way on the ground.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

$25 million grant will expand BeltLine in northeast Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group