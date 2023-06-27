2 killed in crash on Ga. 400 NB in Roswell, all lanes shut down for investigation

ROSWELL, Ga. — At least two people are dead after a crash on Georgia 400 on Tuesday morning, according to Roswell police.

The crash happened on Ga. 400 northbound between the Northridge Road exit and the Holcomb Bridge Road exit.

The roadway will be closed for several hours on Tuesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields said the best alternate route is for drivers to take Northridge Road to Roswell Road.

It is unclear what led up to the two deaths at this time. Police have not released any information about the identities of the victims.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

