Skeletal remains identified as woman who vanished from Newton County in 2018

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of Newton County earlier this year have been identified as a woman who vanished nearly six years ago.

Nancy Nease vanished from Newton County on August 10, 2018. Her family told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that she was headed to her boyfriend’s home in Covington the last time they saw her.

Deputies said that at the time, Nease was living with her boyfriend at his Covington home on Wehunt Road, which is the last place she was seen alive.

Nease’s remains were found on March 20, 2024.

When Channel 2 Action News first reported on this story, Fernandes learned that Nease’s boyfriend called her dad on Aug. 16, 2018, and said she walked out of his house at 3 a.m., a week before that.

“When he called me six days after she went missing, I had a bad feeling at that time,” Landol Mitchell said.

Her dad said she would have never missed the holidays without contacting her family if she was alive and well.

The boyfriend, who has not been identified, told Mitchell she left her belongings at his house.

“He said she didn’t have anything on except shorts, flip-flops and a shirt, and that’s just not like her to leave all her stuff there,” Mitchell said.

Nease’s cause of death has not been released. It’s unclear if investigators suspect foul play or if anyone has been identified as a suspect.

