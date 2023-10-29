‘The infamous RaceTrac’: Students react after quadruple shooting on campus leaves 2 students injured

ATLANTA — Georgia State University students told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins they were awoken to the sound of gunfire outside of their dorm room window early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left four people injured, two of them being GSU students.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers, along with Georgia State University investigators, were at the RaceTrac near John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived at the location around 5 a.m. they learned that three of the victims, two females and one male had self-transported themselves to the local hospital. While the fourth victim, a female who was still on the scene was taken to the hospital by EMS. Police tell Channel 2 Action News the fourth victim was seriously injured.

“The infamous Racetrac,” Nylan Curtis said.

When asked, Curtis said he heard the shots that were fired.

“There were a couple,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We got a notification that the area had been cleared so I thought it was safe to come back,” Maykayla Webster told Channel 2 Action News after receiving an alert from her phone.

Police and GSU President Brian Blake believe the shooting involved a dispute between two groups.

In an email sent to students, Brian Blake, president of GSU stated “four people, two of them being students, were shot at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street around 5 a.m. after a nearby altercation occurred involving non-GSU individuals who exchanged gunfire.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to GSU officials for a statement but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I was in shock. I was literally in shock;’ Metro man reacts to mass shootings in his hometown

©2023 Cox Media Group