Clarke County

A metro Atlanta man who impersonates officer arrested after he “pulled over” an off-duty officer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Reginald Millican was detained by residents until police arrived.

Generic police light photo (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old man was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after they said he was impersonating an officer when he “pulled over” an off-duty police officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened on Oct. 26 when Timothy Hulsey who was driving a car with blue lights attempted to pull over an off-duty police driving an unmarked car with emergency lights.

Police told Channel 2 Action News when Hulsey saw the blue lights from the unmarked car, he fled the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Husley was arrested shortly after and charged with use of blue lights on a vehicle and impersonating a police officer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Busy north Ga. highway shut down as crews repair water main break

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read