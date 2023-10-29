A metro Atlanta man who impersonates officer arrested after he “pulled over” an off-duty officer

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old man was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after they said he was impersonating an officer when he “pulled over” an off-duty police officer.

The incident happened on Oct. 26 when Timothy Hulsey who was driving a car with blue lights attempted to pull over an off-duty police driving an unmarked car with emergency lights.

Police told Channel 2 Action News when Hulsey saw the blue lights from the unmarked car, he fled the scene.

Husley was arrested shortly after and charged with use of blue lights on a vehicle and impersonating a police officer.

