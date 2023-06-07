9-year-old boy shot to death in East Point, family says

EAST POINT, Ga. — A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in East Point, according to his mother.

East Point police confirmed that a child was shot at a home on June 3.

King’Javier Black was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting or the identity of the shooter.

“Losing a child is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy!” his mother, Joy Black, wrote on Facebook. “The pain is unreal and my son didn’t deserve to leave this earth like that.”

Joy Black said she is raising money to bring her son’s body back to Michigan, where the family is from.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Police said they are still actively investigating the case.

