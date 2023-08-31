Multiple people shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting with several victims.

Police say multiple people were shot at the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments on Campbellton Road.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the apartments. Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited at this time.

There is no word on the exact number of victims.

Police have also not commented on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta passengers carried out on stretchers, in neck braces after turbulent flight lands in Atlanta 14 passengers were injured during their flight from Milan to Atlanta on Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group