Delta passengers carried out on stretchers, in neck braces after turbulent flight lands in Atlanta

ATLANTA — More than a dozen Delta passengers were injured during a Tuesday flight from Milan to Atlanta, airline spokespeople confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News has just obtained video from a person on board the flight.

Of the 14 people injured, 11 were taken to the hospital and three were treated on the scene and released. Airport officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video shows other passengers being carried out on stretchers by paramedics and at least one person walking out of the plane in a neck brace.

A crack in one of the overhead bins and a dropped oxygen mask can be seen in the video. It’s unclear if the crack is the result of the turbulence.

TRENDING STORIES:

The flight from Milan to Atlanta had a total of 151 passengers and 14 crew members, according to Delta spokespeople.

The FAA says the flight was about 40 miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when crew members began reporting severe turbulence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Flight from Italy ends with multiple people injured after landing in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group