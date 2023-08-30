LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Cat. 4 ahead of its landfall in Florida

Hurricane Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane nearing its landfall in Florida.
Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Idalia for days. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Idalia is moving NNE with wind at 130 mph and gusts up to 160 mph.
Catastrophic and life-threatening impacts from storm surge and winds expected as Idalia moves ashore, according to the National Hurricane Center.
LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage with our teams in Florida and Georgia as residents brace for Idalia to make its landfall, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The forecast track has shifted a bit more north and west from the previous forecast. Idalia is projected to make its landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida.
Monahan says Idalia is forecasted to weaken to a Cat. 1 or Cat. 2 as it moves across southeast Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia. Tropical storm watches and warnings for south and southeast GA and along the GA coast. A tornado watch has been issued for those areas as well.
Storm surge is forecast to get as high as 12-16 feet along the big bend of Florida and the southeast coast of Georgia could have storm surge 2-4 feet.
RELATED STORIES
- HURRICANE IDALIA: Ga. colleges announce closures as hurricane inches closer to landfall
- Hurricane Idalia: Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia
- State says it is prepared for whatever Idalia brings Georgia’s way
LIVE UPDATES
6:24 a.m.
LATEST: Hurricane Idalia peak wind gusts:— ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2023
Sarasota 67 mph
Horseshoe Beach 66 mph
Tampa 61 mph
St. Petersburg 59 mph
Kissimmee 51 mph
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/jFPrmlFLfW pic.twitter.com/qKR2Bnj8Kq
6 a.m.
Catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds will begin soon in the Florida Big Bend near where the core of the hurricane makes landfall.
Idalia is about 55 miles WNW of Cedar Key, Florida. Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is reporting nearby from Cross City, Florida for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says landfall is expected within the next 90 minutes to two hours.
5 a.m.
Idalia officially strengthened into an :”extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the NHC.
Catastrophic and life-threatening impacts from storm surge and winds are expected as Idalia moves ashore in Florida.
4 a.m.
Data from hurricane hunters shows that Idalia continues to rapidly intensify and its pressure is dropping quickly.
Idalia’s winds are up to 125 mph with higher gusts.
2 a.m.
Idalia strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 120 mph. Life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds are expected
©2023 Cox Media Group