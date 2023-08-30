LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Cat. 4 ahead of its landfall in Florida

Hurricane Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane nearing its landfall in Florida.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Idalia for days. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Idalia is moving NNE with wind at 130 mph and gusts up to 160 mph.

Catastrophic and life-threatening impacts from storm surge and winds expected as Idalia moves ashore, according to the National Hurricane Center.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage with our teams in Florida and Georgia as residents brace for Idalia to make its landfall, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The forecast track has shifted a bit more north and west from the previous forecast. Idalia is projected to make its landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida.

Monahan says Idalia is forecasted to weaken to a Cat. 1 or Cat. 2 as it moves across southeast Georgia.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia. Tropical storm watches and warnings for south and southeast GA and along the GA coast. A tornado watch has been issued for those areas as well.

Storm surge is forecast to get as high as 12-16 feet along the big bend of Florida and the southeast coast of Georgia could have storm surge 2-4 feet.

LIVE UPDATES

6:24 a.m.

LATEST: Hurricane Idalia peak wind gusts:



Sarasota 67 mph

Horseshoe Beach 66 mph

Tampa 61 mph

St. Petersburg 59 mph

Kissimmee 51 mph



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/jFPrmlFLfW pic.twitter.com/qKR2Bnj8Kq — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2023

6 a.m.

Catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds will begin soon in the Florida Big Bend near where the core of the hurricane makes landfall.

Idalia is about 55 miles WNW of Cedar Key, Florida. Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is reporting nearby from Cross City, Florida for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says landfall is expected within the next 90 minutes to two hours.

5 a.m.

Idalia officially strengthened into an :”extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the NHC.

Catastrophic and life-threatening impacts from storm surge and winds are expected as Idalia moves ashore in Florida.

4 a.m.

Data from hurricane hunters shows that Idalia continues to rapidly intensify and its pressure is dropping quickly.

Idalia’s winds are up to 125 mph with higher gusts.

2 a.m.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds at 120 mph. Life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds are expected

Hurricane Idalia strengthens before landfall

