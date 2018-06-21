Lawyers for embattled 'dancing doctor' demand her license get reinstated during hearing

ATLANTA - "Dancing doctor" Windell Boutte is telling a judge that our consumer investigator Jim Strickland is at the root of an onslaught of negative media coverage against her.
Strickland has learned Boutte is trying to silence one of his key sources in this investigation.
While Boutte had a team in Fulton County fighting to get her license back at a hearing on Thursday, in DeKalb, her malpractice attorney filed a document blaming Strickland's source for poisoning the jury pool in Boutte's many malpractice cases.
With the number of women we were hearing from who were injured at Boutte's office, Channel 2 Action News believes the public has a right to know.
Witt argues attorneys have the right to speak out in matters involving immediate public threat. The attorney general's office said the threat was real when the medical board suspended Boutte's license two weeks ago.
What Boutte had to say in those documents, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
BOUTTE INVESTIGATION:
- June 15, 2018: 'Dancing doctor' objects to emergency license suspension
- June 8, 2018: 'Dancing doctor' claimed lawsuits are racially motivated in secret recording
- June 7, 2018: Medical board suspends 'dancing doctor' Windell Boutte’s medical license
- June 4, 2018: Woman says dancing doctor left her disfigured while making music video during surgery
- May 23, 2018: Woman claims ‘dancing doctor' left her with disfiguring 'joker smile' scar
- May 22, 2018: Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand
- May 21, 2018: Doctor who made music videos in operating room facing several malpractice lawsuits
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}