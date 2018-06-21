  • Lawyers for embattled 'dancing doctor' demand her license get reinstated during hearing

    By: Jim Strickland

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    Dr. Windell Boutte is a board certified dermatologist.

    She was first licensed in Georgia in 1994.

    She was certified in 1997.

    Boutte has settled at least five lawsuits against her.

    She has three legal teams working for her.

    ATLANTA - "Dancing doctor" Windell Boutte is telling a judge that our consumer investigator Jim Strickland is at the root of an onslaught of negative media coverage against her.

    Strickland has learned Boutte is trying to silence one of his key sources in this investigation.

    While Boutte had a team in Fulton County fighting to get her license back at a hearing on Thursday, in DeKalb, her malpractice attorney filed a document blaming Strickland's source for poisoning the jury pool in Boutte's many malpractice cases.

    With the number of women we were hearing from who were injured at Boutte's office, Channel 2 Action News believes the public has a right to know.

    Witt argues attorneys have the right to speak out in matters involving immediate public threat. The attorney general's office said the threat was real when the medical board suspended Boutte's license two weeks ago.

    What Boutte had to say in those documents, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    BOUTTE INVESTIGATION:

     

