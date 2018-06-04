0 Woman says dancing doctor left her disfigured while making music video during surgery

NEW ORLEANS, La. - A woman, who was unconscious on the table as her surgeon sang and danced over her, said she never gave the doctor permission to post the video that’s now been seen by millions of people.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on Dr. Windell Boutte last month. The Gwinnett County dermatologist, who made music videos during medical procedures and posted them online, is facing several malpractice lawsuits.

[RELATED: Doctor who made music videos in operating room facing several malpractice lawsuits]

In the videos, Boutte danced over unconscious patients and even cuts into some as the music plays.

Latoya Archine was one of those patients. She told Channel 2’s Jim Strickland she never signed a form authorizing Boutte to post pictures or videos of Archine’s procedure on social media. A picture of the form showed the signature line blank.

In text message Boutte admitted that Archine is on the table in a video that showed Boutte made an incision and mugged for the camera while the rap song “Cut It” played. The text read, “Cut it is your song girlfriend. You did awesome.”

But awesome isn’t the word Archine would use to describe it.

“To see that video, with my flesh being cut, without a straight line, and dancing while cutting me? That’s horrible,” she said. “I feel disrespected on a lot of levels.”

[RELATED: Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand]

Beyond that, she said the surgery she received during that video left her disfigured.

“My right side is larger than my left,” she told Strickland.

The new surgery video we uncovered and the surprising phone call she received from Boutte after our initial Channel 2 Action News investigation aired, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.