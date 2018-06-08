GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett dermatologist, whose license was suspended after a Channel 2 Investigation uncovered a string of lawsuits and patient complaints, claimed lawsuits filed against her are racially motivated.
Channel 2 Consumer investigator Jim Strickland obtained audio of Dr. Windell Boutte lashing out at white doctors on the Georgia Composite Medical Board. A would-be patient told Strickland she covertly recorded the conversation two days after he broke the story of Boutte's surgery antics posted on YouTube, and her recent malpractice settlements.
When Chavela Hill confronted Boutte about Channel 2’s investigation, the doctor said she was being singled out, while white doctors on the board got a pass.
“The board, as you noticed, declined to remark on any of this because you’ve got some white plastic surgeons on the board that have killed people,” said Boutte on the recording.
What the woman says happened when she tried to cancel her upcoming surgery, plus the other things Boutte said in the recording, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
BOUTTE INVESTIGATION:
- June 7, 2018: Medical board suspends 'dancing doctor' Windell Boutte’s medical license
- June 4, 2018: Woman says dancing doctor left her disfigured while making music video during surgery
- May 23, 2018: Woman claims ‘dancing doctor' left her with disfiguring 'joker smile' scar
- May 22, 2018: Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand
- May 21, 2018: Doctor who made music videos in operating room facing several malpractice lawsuits
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}