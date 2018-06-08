  • 'Dancing doctor' claimed lawsuits are racially-motivated in secret recording

    By: Jim Strickland

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett dermatologist, whose license was suspended after a Channel 2 Investigation uncovered a string of lawsuits and patient complaints, claimed lawsuits filed against her are racially motivated.

    Channel 2 Consumer investigator Jim Strickland obtained audio of Dr. Windell Boutte lashing out at white doctors on the Georgia Composite Medical Board.  A would-be patient told Strickland she covertly recorded the conversation two days after he broke the story of Boutte's surgery antics posted on YouTube, and her recent malpractice settlements.

    When Chavela Hill confronted Boutte about Channel 2’s investigation, the doctor said she was being singled out, while white doctors on the board got a pass. 

    “The board, as you noticed, declined to remark on any of this because you’ve got some white plastic surgeons on the board that have killed people,” said Boutte on the recording. 

    What the woman says happened when she tried to cancel her upcoming surgery, plus the other things Boutte said in the recording, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    BOUTTE INVESTIGATION:

