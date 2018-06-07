0 Medical board suspends 'dancing doctor' Windell Boutte's medical license

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Georgia Composite Medical Board has suspended the medical license of embattled dermatologist Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte.

The medical board has had evidence of allegations against Boutte for nearly two years, according to attorney Susan Witt, who represents several former Boutte patients.

There are currently six pending lawsuits against Boutte, and several settlements. But the decision to suspend her license came the day after medical investigators interviewed a woman at Grady Memorial Hospital who says she suffered a collapsed lung after Boutte performed surgery on her last week.

"The board finds that (Boutte's) continued practice of medicine poses a threat to the public health, safety and welfare and imperatively requires emergency action," the order of suspension reads.

Videos Channel 2 obtained of Boutte dancing and singing during procedures have gone viral. In an interview with HLN, Boutte said the videos were planned and patients consented.

“I use music and in these instances these were all consented videos. They were staged. They were planned,” Boutte told HLN Anchor Mike Galanos. Attorneys for Boutte declined a sit-down interview with Strickland.

But former Boutte patient Latoyah Archine told Strickland she never signed a form authorizing Boutte to post pictures or videos of Archine’s procedure on social media. A picture of the form she showed Strickland showed the signature line blank. Strickland learned at least two additional women also claim Boutte used pictures of them without their consent.

