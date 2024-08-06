Lawyer for star witness in YSL RICO case takes stand to clear his name

ATLANTA — The lawyer for a star witness in the YSL RICO gang case took the stand on Monday in an attempt to clear his name.

Prosecutors accused Johnathan Melnick of working with defense attorneys to help derail what has become the longest trial in state history.

“My purpose here today is to state on the record,” said Melnick.

He was in court to defend allegations that he was in cahoots with the defense and working to upend the prosecution’s case against rapper Young Thug and his co-defendants.

“Nothing I said or did on Mr. Copeland’s behalf was done in any conjunction or with any consultation in cahoots or anything along those lines with Mr. Steel or Mr. Schardt or anyone else on the defense team,” said Melnick.

Melnick was thrown into the spotlight after his client, Kenneth Copeland, better known as Lil Woody, was involved in a closed-door, private meeting with prosecutors and now recused Judge Glanville.

Attorney Kayla Bumpus, who filled in for Melnick, also testified about the meeting and the alleged off-the-record conversations she had with prosecutors.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker took over the case earlier this month and has been trying to get the trial back on track.

She is scheduled to rule on the numerous pending motions, including two for a mistrial.

Judge Whitaker is expected to rule on them this week and if she were to deny them, then we would expect to see the jury come back so that testimony can resume.

