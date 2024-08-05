Rapper T.I. arrested at Atlanta airport in case of mistaken identity

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta rapper T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, was mistakenly arrested at Atlanta’s airport Sunday night.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a warrant had been taken out for a man with the same name in Baltimore. That Clifford Harris was accused of beating a woman. He was described in the warrant as significantly larger than T.I.

The rapper insisted he was not the suspect but was arrested by a border patrol agent anyway. He was taken to the Clayton County jail.

The rapper was able to show evidence that he was in Los Angeles when the incident happened and flew to Baltimore after the warrant was issued.

A metro Atlanta judge dismissed the case. T.I.’s attorney, Steve Sadow, told TMZ that the rapper was released within two hours.

In an email to Channel 2 Action News reporter Bryan Mims, a Clayton County Police Department spokesperson said, "We do not have any information available."

