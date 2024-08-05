Off-duty officer from another department involved in South Fulton shooting, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police responded to a shooting involving an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Old National Highway.

South Fulton police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting. They also did not identify which department the officer works for.

The department says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more.

We’re working to learn more about the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

