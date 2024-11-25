Kennesaw State men’s basketball earns program’s first win over a ranked opponent

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State men’s basketball team made program history on Sunday with its first-ever win over a top 25 opponent.

The Owls held off No. 24 Rutgers for 79-77 win at the KSU Convocation Center. Jamil Miller completed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Three of his teammates also scored in double figures.

There was only one lead change the entire game when the Owls took over seven minutes into the game. At one point, the Owls had built a 21-point lead to start the second half.

The Scarlet Knights slowly chipped away and charged back to make it a one-possession game with less than a minute left.

But it wouldn’t be enough as Kennesaw State forced a turnover to seal the win. According to the school, it was the program’s first win over a Big Ten opponent and a team ranked in the top 25.

It’s also only the program’s second-ever win against a team from a Power Five conference.

Kennesaw State will play UC Irvine on Thanksgiving in the Western Slam in Canada.

