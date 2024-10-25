Kennesaw State University community remembers beloved former basketball coach

KENNESAW, Ga. — Former Kennesaw State University men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim suddenly died on Thursday after complications from a medical procedure at a Florida hospital.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at Kennesaw State on Friday where much of the campus is still in shock and sadness over the loss.

Abdur-Rahim, 43, coached the Owls for four seasons, turning around a program that went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference play in his first season. He led the team to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

He was preparing to start his second season as head basketball coach at the University of South Florida.

“We’re frankly heartbroken. He was a friend, you know, he’s a friend and brother, and he just, he meant so much to us here,” KSU Athletic Director Milton Overton said.

The Marietta native played at Wheeler High School and was known as a rising star in the world of coaching.

“When you make that kind of impact, it’s always there. It never goes away,” Overton said.

Overton said that even though Abdur-Rahim left for another school, he would still come back for some of his players’ graduation ceremonies and you might even see him on campus from time to time.

Even Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement, sharing his sadness over Abdur-Rahim’s death.

“It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim, head coach of South Florida basketball and former coach of Kennesaw State University, who died at the age of 43. A proud native of Atlanta, Coach Abdur-Rahim was not only a remarkable coach but also a mentor to countless young athletes. His passion for the game and commitment to his players made a lasting impact on our community. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire basketball community during this difficult time.”

