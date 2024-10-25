Eddie Murphy movie car crash: OHSA finds no safety violations on Georgia film set

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A federal investigation into safety conditions at an Eddie Murphy film set in Georgia has concluded with no safety violations found.

On April 20, while filming a scene for Amazon MGM Studios film “The Pickup,” officials said a “freak accident” led to the injuries of eight crew members.

The crash happened while the film was shooting scenes at the Stockmar Airport in Villa Rica.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that when the accident happened, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested help on the investigation from the Georgia State Patrol after two vehicles crashed into each other while filming a stun sequence using a GMC C6 armored car and a BMW X5.

As reported at the time, the GMC C6 was attempting a PIT maneuver on the BMW when the crash happened.

The day after the incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration told Channel 2 Action News that they had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash and if any safety issues had been present.

That investigation was, in part, focused on Armored Films, LLC, the company on set.

According to a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios, speaking to the Associated Press after the crash, the scene had been rehearsed and they’d taken all safety precautions.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” a statement to the AP from the studio spokesperson said at the time. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

Details shared with Channel 2 Action News by GSP said “The GMC was trying to execute a PIT maneuver when the car became entangled and flipped over. Two crew members in the armored car were ejected. A third remained inside the vehicle but was also seriously injured.”

On Oct. 17, OSHA closed the investigation with no violations or safety issues reported.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Amazon MGM Studios and OSHA for comment and further details on the investigation’s conclusion.

