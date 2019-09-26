K-9 shot in head last year has overcome major challenges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police dog is adjusting to his new normal after he was shot in the head last year while hunting down a suspect accused of killing a police officer.
K-9 Indi lost his eye, but that hasn't slowed him from tracking down bad guys.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen met up with Indi at the DeKalb County Police Department headquarters where she learned about the challenges the K-9 has overcome.
Indi is one of twelve K-9s the police department has. But she's the only one that has been shot in the head by a suspect.
Even that couldn't stop the hero officer from getting back on the job.
"We are a team," said officer Norman Larsen. "We come as a team and we leave as a team."
