0 Burglary suspect slips away as SWAT team searches home; arrested at Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A burglar managed to slip away as a DeKalb County SWAT team searched a home, only to be arrested at a nearby Walmart, police said.

Investigators said they were called out to a home along Ridgetop Drive around 2 p.m. after they said the homeowner came home to find a man inside the house.

That homeowner said the man inside then started firing at him with a gun, so he ran. Police said the homeowner recognized the man as a neighbor who lived a few houses down.

When police arrived at the house, investigators said they set up a perimeter around the property and tried to contact the man they thought was inside.

After getting no response from the man, they then called in the SWAT team. When the SWAT team got no response from the man, they went into the home, searched it and didn't find anyone.

While this was going on, other officers were able to get ahold of the suspect on the phone. He told police he was at a nearby Walmart.

Investigators said they were able to take the man into custody at the store and was being questioned by detectives.

The man is being charged with burglary and aggravated assault, officers said.

