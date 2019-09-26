Local hero who saved deer at Stone Mountain -- twice -- tells her story

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local hero who rescued a deer at Stone Mountain Park not once -- but twice -- is finally telling her story.
Last week, Chloe Dorsey got national attention for her Supergirl-like efforts to save a deer who got hopelessly caught in two separate metal fences at the park. She crouched down and pried the bars apart to save the deer the first time, but the rescue effort wasn't over yet.
Famous Superheroes: Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Chloe. Details at 4pm pic.twitter.com/ASdT7WDA3S— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) September 26, 2019
"You need to learn how to jump, boo!" Dorsey says on the video when she finds the deer stuck for the second time in a second, narrower fence.
Channel 2's Berndt Peteresen talked to Dorsey about the day she became a local hero and champion of wildlife, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
