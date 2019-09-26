0 BREAKING: Georgia Tech men's basketball team banned from 2019-20 postseason

ATLANTA - The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has been banned from the 2019-2020 postseason.

This is related to two Georgia Tech boosters who “provided impermissible benefits to the men’s basketball program,” according to the NCAA.

The release of the decision of the NCAA’s infractions committee, barring an appeal by Tech, brings to an end to the NCAA investigation that has lasted the majority of coach Josh Pastner’s tenure, which is now going into its fourth season.

Here are the punishments:

Four years of probation.

A 2019-20 postseason ban for the men’s basketball team.

A fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the men’s basketball program budget.

A reduction of one men’s basketball scholarship during each year of probation.

Recruiting restrictions for the men’s basketball program that will apply for each year of probation, including:

An eight-week ban on unofficial visits.

A three-visit reduction from the permissible number of official visits.

An eight-week ban on recruiting communications.

A reduction of 19 recruiting-person days from the permissible number.

A three-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

Information from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution was used in this report.

