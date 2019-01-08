0 Partner of K-9 that lost eye after being shot in the line of duty: 'He saved lives'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police dog, who was shot in the head while hunting down a suspect accused of shooting and killing a DeKalb officer, has been released from a veterinary hospital, police said.

K-9 Officer Indi, 7, lost his right eye after being shot above his right ear Dec. 14.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2's Sophia Choi, Officer Norman Larsen said his best friend and partner of six years is a miracle, recovering faster than anyone thought possible from a shot through the eye.

"It was an emotional roller coaster. It goes from thinking you lost your best friend to- well he’s still alive, and it looks pretty good," Larsen said.

Brandon Taylor is accused of shooting Indi after shooting and killing Officer Edgar Flores, 24, following a traffic stop. Taylor was also shot and killed by responding officers after allegedly shooting Indi.

"He saved my life. The three SWAT operators, four SWAT operators that was with us. He saved their lives," Larsen

Indi’s eye is now permanently shut but his attitude and drive are still there.

Larsen said Indi has never missed a suspect. He tracked one for 4 1/2 miles.

The plan is to get him back to work but that’ll take weeks and he’ll have to prove he’s up to the task.

Larsen is confident Indi will be back, by his side and saving lives.

"He wants to go to work. He doesn’t want to see daddy get dressed and go to work and he’s sitting back there at home. It’ll drive him nuts," Larsen said.

The team has received support from across the world since this shooting, including a painting of Indi from Canada.

Larsen said all that support has really helped both of them heal.

