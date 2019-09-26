  • Woman says man jumped in car at gas pump ... so she sprayed him with gas

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told Channel 2 Action News she's terrified after a man slid into her car while she was pumping gas at a City of South Fulton gas station. 

    The unexpected encounter happened Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Texaco on Roosevelt Highway and Welcome All Road. 

    The victim said her car was turned off and she was holding her keys when a stranger got into her car and tried to drive off in the push-to-start vehicle.

    The woman said the man was about to get away until she quickly jumped into action. She told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she sprayed him with gas. 

