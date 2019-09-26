Woman says man jumped in car at gas pump ... so she sprayed him with gas

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told Channel 2 Action News she's terrified after a man slid into her car while she was pumping gas at a City of South Fulton gas station.
The unexpected encounter happened Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Texaco on Roosevelt Highway and Welcome All Road.
The victim said her car was turned off and she was holding her keys when a stranger got into her car and tried to drive off in the push-to-start vehicle.
The woman said the man was about to get away until she quickly jumped into action. She told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she sprayed him with gas.
She walks us through what happened next, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
When this woman saw a man slide in her car while pumping gas, she was shocked. He tried to hit the "push to start" button. She sprayed him with gas! He left a shoe behind when he took off. We're working on getting surveillance video now. Story at 5 pic.twitter.com/hctbBl1czu— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 26, 2019
