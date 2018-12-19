Jury still deliberating murder case where suspect is defending himself

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A jury in Gwinnett County is on its fourth day of deliberation in an unusual murder trial in which the suspect is acting as his own lawyer.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Lawrenceville, where it's unclear if the jurors are going to be able to reach a verdict.
Sherwin Johnson faces seven counts, including felony murder.
Johnson is accused of shooting bystander Kevin Pierre after a fight in the middle of a Gwinnett County street in 2014.
Sherwin argued that Pierre was alive when he fled the scene and someone else is responsible for his death.
The 12-member jury must decide unanimously on all the charges.
