ATLANTA - A local judge admitted Thursday that he made a mistake when he granted a suspect accused of rape bond.
The suspect -- while out on bond -- was arrested again on rape charges, officials said.
That suspect faced Craig Schwall, the same judge, on Thursday to answer for the latest charge, and this time, Schwall wasn’t so lenient.
“I made a mistake, and I’m not going to make a mistake again,” Schwall said during the hearing.
Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom when this all went down, and talked with one of the suspect’s alleged victims. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 for a LIVE report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}