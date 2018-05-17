  • Judge admits mistake after rape suspect let out on bond is accused of similar crime

    By: Mark Winne

    ATLANTA - A local judge admitted Thursday that he made a mistake when he granted a suspect accused of rape bond.

    The suspect -- while out on bond -- was arrested again on rape charges, officials said.

    That suspect faced Craig Schwall, the same judge, on Thursday to answer for the latest charge, and this time, Schwall wasn’t so lenient.

    “I made a mistake, and I’m not going to make a mistake again,” Schwall said during the hearing.

