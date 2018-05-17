  • Man accused of selling 'grey death' in Atlanta suburbs

    By: Tom Regan

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a man they say has been dealing out a drug that could kill a person in just one dose. 

    The accused dealer was arrested in Woodstock, but investigators believe the suspect was buying the “grey death” heroin in Atlanta to sell to Cherokee County.

    Official said the drug is coming from China, processed in Mexico and then it comes to the United States. 

    "It's an epidemic, and I think more needs to be done about it," said Cobb County resident Victoria Roberts. 

