Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta sends aid to Jamaica as hurricane rages

ATLANTA — Thousands of miles away from Jamaica in Metro Atlanta, people are sending some much-needed supplies to Jamaica.

Hurricane Beryl is impacting the country with high winds, storm surges, and damaging waves.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Elaine Bryan of the Jamaican Consulate of Atlanta, as Bryan tried to contact her friends and family in Jamaica.

“Hello Mrs. Campbell, I’m calling you from the consulate,” Bryan said to her colleague Marva Campbell over the phone on Wednesday.

“How is everything in Jamaica?” Bryan asked Campbell.

Marva Campbell the Deputy Consul General of Jamaica explained conditions early Wednesday afternoon.

“For Kingston, we’re having rain but it’s not heavy. But there are sections of the island St. Mary and Portland where they are having a lot of wind and rain,” Campbell said.

The conditions changed by late Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan told Washington she’s been fielding calls from concerned Jamaican Americans living in Metro Atlanta.

“[One woman] Listed all her family and said if anything happens to them, I should keep in touch with her. So, we are like to conduits to explain all of the updates to the community in Georgia,” Bryan explained.

To help, Bryan worked with partners, including with Delta Airlines to collect boxes of supplies to send to Jamaica.

“Drinks, snacks, emergency medical supplies,” Bryan said.

“I’m concerned about the underserved population that might not have the construction in their homes meaning the zinc roofs or staying in places that are not permanent,” Bryan added.

