Person shot in Johns Creek neighborhood

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left one person injured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened Wednesday afternoon.
Johns Creek officers responded to a person shot call on Baccarat Court in the Country Lake subdivision.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was shot. The victim’s age and identity were not released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dad told son ‘stop playing with that gun’ moments before he shot and killed him
- Police pull GA couple over for tag violation. What they had in the car got them arrested
- Georgia man accused of exposing himself to kids outside businesses
At this time, JCPD said it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group