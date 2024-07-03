Georgia man accused of exposing himself to kids outside businesses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Georgia man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to minors on Tuesday.

Panama City officers were called to several businesses in the area of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said they received several reports of a man exposing himself to minors.

The man was identified as Shaune David Tighe, 45, of Fannin County, GA.

Tighe was arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

