ATLANTA — A bus fire has shut down all lanes of I-75 southbound before Northside Drive and Howell Mill Road.

Photos sent to Channel 2 Action News appear to show the bus fully engulfed in flames.

It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt or what sparked the fire. It’s also unclear when the road will reopen.

