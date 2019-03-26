ATLANTA - Authorities told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant that they've found "no evidence of foul play so far" in the death of Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams.
Investigators with Atlanta police told Diamant they’ve interviewed witnesses, and after a Monday autopsy, are waiting for test results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Adams, who was a senior defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets, died early Sunday morning.
Atlanta police told Diamant they were contacted by Georgia Tech police after 1 a.m. Sunday about Adams’ death.
Georgia Tech police told APD the 21-year-old collapsed at a townhome near campus. Adams’ friends took him to Emory Midtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to an APD spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
An autopsy was unable to determine his cause of death and more tests are scheduled.
Adams was a candidate for The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. They sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement Tuesday morning:
"On behalf of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., we are extremely saddened by the tragic loss of life concerning Brandon Adams. We particularly mourn his passing since he was a candidate to become a man of Omega and we were ready to welcome him into our fold. We pray that God's comfort embraces Brandon's entire family, his fellow Omega initiates, his teammates, his university, and his true friends as well as all that were fortunate to ever meet Brandon Alonzo Adams. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is offering grief counseling to the family and friends of Brandon."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}