GBI: Cause of death for Georgia Tech football player 'inconclusive' after autopsy

Members of the Georgia Tech athletic department will gather on campus today to remember the life of Brandon Adams, a football player who died over the weekend.
A closed vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion for Adams’ family, teammates and fellow Georgia Tech athletes. The memorial service is not open to the public.
Channel 2 Action News learned the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed an autopsy on Adams Monday. The GBI told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant the results were inconclusive and more tests will be done to determine his cause of death.
Atlanta police said they were contacted by Georgia Tech police after 1 a.m. Sunday about the player’s death. Georgia Tech police told APD the 21-year-old collapsed at a home near campus.
Adams’ friends took him to Emory Midtown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to an APD spokesperson.
Georgia Tech was set to begin spring practice Tuesday. The school said the team’s seniors and captains have decided to move forward with the practice.
